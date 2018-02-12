Thunder's Jerami Grant: Leads second unit in scoring Sunday
Grant managed 14 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-10 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes in Sunday's 110-92 win over the Grizzlies.
Grant's scoring total led the bench and was his fourth double-digit point tally in the last six games. The 23-year-old was especially aggressive Sunday, as his 10 visits to the charity stripe served as a season high. Grant has seen an uptick in opportunity in the absence of Carmelo Anthony (knee) over the last two-plus games, but he'd also been providing some solid production off the bench in recent contests when the latter was healthy. While his minutes may fluctuate from time to time in his second-unit role, Grant has utility in deeper formats for his scoring and rebounding contributions.
More News
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Solid showing off bench in loss•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Bench-leading scoring total in victory•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Scores six points in Monday's win•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Good to go Saturday vs. Grizzlies•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Questionable to play Saturday•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...