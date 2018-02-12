Grant managed 14 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-10 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes in Sunday's 110-92 win over the Grizzlies.

Grant's scoring total led the bench and was his fourth double-digit point tally in the last six games. The 23-year-old was especially aggressive Sunday, as his 10 visits to the charity stripe served as a season high. Grant has seen an uptick in opportunity in the absence of Carmelo Anthony (knee) over the last two-plus games, but he'd also been providing some solid production off the bench in recent contests when the latter was healthy. While his minutes may fluctuate from time to time in his second-unit role, Grant has utility in deeper formats for his scoring and rebounding contributions.