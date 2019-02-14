Thunder's Jerami Grant: Listed as out Thursday
Grant (ankle) is listed as out for Thursday's game against the Pelicans, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
This comes as no surprise, as Grant was expected to miss the remainder of the games up until the All-Star break. Following Thursday's game, Grant will have a week to rest the ankle and get closer to one hundred percent, and should be considered questionable for next Friday's contest against the Jazz.
