Grant is listed as out for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers due to a sprained right ankle.

Grant came down awkwardly on his ankle late in Saturday night's win over the Rockets and it appears to be serious enough to cost him at least one game. The Thunder are already a team light on quality frontcourt depth, and his absence will likely result in extended minutes for both Abdel Nader and Patrick Patterson.

