Thunder's Jerami Grant: Logs 15 points in narrow win
Grant supplied 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, two blocked shots and a steal across 39 minutes in Saturday's 107-106 win over the Jazz.
Saturday's game marked Grant's fifth-straight double-digit scoring total, and he's shown solid reliability since assuming the helm at power forward in late October. The 24-year-old is on pace to have a career year in scoring, averaging 12.3 points over 31 games.
