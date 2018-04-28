Thunder's Jerami Grant: Logs 30 minutes in Game 6 loss
Grant managed nine points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block across 30 minutes during Oklahoma City's 96-91 loss to the Jazz in Game 6 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.
Grant saw well over 20 minutes at the expense of Carmelo Anthony for the second straight game to close out the series, perhaps a harbinger of what's to come in the 2018-19 campaign if the team opts to bring Grant back. The 24-year-old didn't exhibit a very high level of usage on the offensive end, however, leading to a modest line overall. Grant finished the regular season with solid averages of 8.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.0 block across 20.3 minutes over 81 games, and he could find himself in the mix for additional opportunities heading into next season, whether in Oklahoma City or elsewhere.
More News
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Drops 17 off bench Monday•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Leads bench in scoring Sunday•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Strong contributions on second unit•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Scores 20 points in 33 minutes•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Scores 15 off bench Saturday•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Bench-leading scoring total in loss•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....