Grant managed nine points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block across 30 minutes during Oklahoma City's 96-91 loss to the Jazz in Game 6 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Grant saw well over 20 minutes at the expense of Carmelo Anthony for the second straight game to close out the series, perhaps a harbinger of what's to come in the 2018-19 campaign if the team opts to bring Grant back. The 24-year-old didn't exhibit a very high level of usage on the offensive end, however, leading to a modest line overall. Grant finished the regular season with solid averages of 8.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.0 block across 20.3 minutes over 81 games, and he could find himself in the mix for additional opportunities heading into next season, whether in Oklahoma City or elsewhere.