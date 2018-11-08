Grant contributed 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, one steal and one block across 27 minutes in Wednesday's 95-86 win over the Cavaliers.

Make it seven-straight for Grant in which he has hit double-digits in the points column, as he has certainly found his role on the offense. His shooting efficiency could use a little help, but his ability to hit the three and consistently rebound has him locked into the small forward position on a team with a strong supporting cast.