Thunder's Jerami Grant: Not expected to play Thursday
Grant (ankle) is not expected to be available for Thursday's matchup against the Pelicans, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
A right ankle sprain will probably keep Grant out through the All-Star break. As a result, Patrick Patterson is a strong candidate to make a second straight start.
