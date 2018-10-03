Grant will come off the bench for Wednesday's preseason opener against the Pistons, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.

Grant is expected to battle with Patrick Patterson for the starting power forward job for the upcoming season, but it appears Patterson will get the first crack at working with the top unit Wednesday. The Thunder could certainly try out some different combinations as the preseason schedule continues, so that will be something to keep an eye on moving forward. Still, Grant's spot on the bench for now could indicate he's slightly behind in the competition.