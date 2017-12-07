Thunder's Jerami Grant: Out Thursday vs. Nets
Grant (hip) has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup with the Nets, Brett Dawson of the Oklahoman reports.
Considering it's listed as a bruise, it doesn't sound like anything overly serious that could leave Grant on the sidelines for an extended period of time, though it's still giving him enough discomfort to keep him out Thursday. Grant's next opportunity to return will be Saturday against the Grizzlies, but look for Patrick Patterson to pick up more minutes in the meantime.
