Grant totaled 10 points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two steals, one assist, and one block in 30 minutes during Thursday's 101-95 loss to the Celtics.

Grant replaced Patrick Patterson in the starting lineup for Thursday's clash and saw 30 minutes of playing time, finishing with a nice rounded performance. Grant has the ability to contribute in multiple areas albeit on low volume, and there is a chance he remains in the starting lineup moving forward. It is still a situation to monitor but if he can regularly find his way to 30 minutes, Grant could be worth a look in standard leagues if you have someone to cut on the end of your bench.