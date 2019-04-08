Thunder's Jerami Grant: Posts another solid performance
Grant tallied 15 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and two blocks over 30 minutes Sunday against the Timberwolves.
Grant put together an efficient shooting line and swatted two shots on the way to a winning effort. He's finished in double figures in the scoring column in five straight matchups and has also snagged five or more boards in three of those contests. Grant and the Thunder will face two dangerous opponents in the final two regular-season games of the season, although either team may elect to rest some of their usual starters in an effort to being the playoffs well rested.
