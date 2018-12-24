Grant generated 14 points (6-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and two blocks Sunday against the Timberwolves.

Grant sank 60 percent of his attempts from the field over 33 minutes in a two-point loss to Minnesota. He's been a consistent contributor for his team of late, totaling 13 or more points over each of his previous six matchups, and he's also added a bit of value on the boards. The Syracuse product is averaging 12.3 points along with 4.6 rebounds in 31 games this season, although he's unlikely to erupt for many huge scoring totals.