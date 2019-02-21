Thunder's Jerami Grant: Practices Thursday
Grant (ankle) participated in practice Thursday, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
Grant has missed the Thunder's past two games due to a sprained right ankle, but it appears he's close to fully recovered. Expect Grant to return to action Friday night against the Jazz, when new addition Markieff Morris could make his Thunder debut.
More News
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Listed as out Thursday•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Not expected to play Thursday•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Listed out Monday•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Scores 20 points in Thursday's win•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Strong shooting in loss•
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...