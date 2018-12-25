Thunder's Jerami Grant: Puts up 15 and 9 in loss
Grant scored 15 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3PT) and had nine rebounds in Tuesday's loss to the Rockets.
Grant also chipped in three blocks and a pair of steals in his 30 minutes of action. He's now scored at least 13 points in seven straight games, and he has at least seven rebounds and two blocks in each of the last three contests.
