Thunder's Jerami Grant: Puts up 16 points in win
Grant totaled 16 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots across 34 minutes in Monday's 127-109 win over the Knicks.
Grant has enjoyed five straight double-digit scoring performances, averaging 16.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.4 blocked shots and 1.4 assists over that span. These would be superlative numbers on most teams, but Grant doesn't get the respect he deserves on a team where he's overshadowed by All-Stars Russell Westbrook and Paul George. He's regularly logging 35 minutes or more with Oklahoma City's starting five and holds a lot of value as a rebounder and scorer.
