Thunder's Jerami Grant: Questionable for Thursday

Grant is listed as questionable in the Thunder's official game notes for Thursday's game against the Nets due to a left hip contusion.

When exactly Grant suffered the injury is unclear, as he is coming off a game against the Jazz on Tuesday where he played 19 minutes, but the team will likely have an update following its shootaround Thursday morning. Should Grant be made unavailable Thursday in Brooklyn, Patrick Patterson would be in line to take on an extended role in the frontcourt.