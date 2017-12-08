Thunder's Jerami Grant: Questionable to play Saturday

Grant (hip) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Memphis, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

Grant was held out of Thursday's loss to the Nets, and the Thunder will wait until shootaround Saturday morning to issue an update on his status. The Syracuse product has been a key cog off the bench for the Thunder this season, but he's only a marginal fantasy contributor, holding averages of 8.5 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.