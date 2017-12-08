Thunder's Jerami Grant: Questionable to play Saturday
Grant (hip) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Memphis, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
Grant was held out of Thursday's loss to the Nets, and the Thunder will wait until shootaround Saturday morning to issue an update on his status. The Syracuse product has been a key cog off the bench for the Thunder this season, but he's only a marginal fantasy contributor, holding averages of 8.5 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.
More News
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Out Thursday vs. Nets•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Purs in double-double off bench in victory•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Will return to bench role Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: In starting lineup Sunday•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Fills up box score in Saturday's win•
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...