Thunder's Jerami Grant: Red-hot shooting persists
Grant netted 22 points (9-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-6 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block across 37 minutes in the Thunder's 132-113 win over the Kings on Wednesday.
Grant's strong night was lost among the stellar exploits of several of his first-unit mates, but the fifth-year forward continued offering impressive complementary production. The 24-year-old's point total equaled a season high, while his 81.8 percent success rate from the field was actually only his second best of December. Not all of Grant's buckets are high-percentage attempts, either; he's actually draining an impressive 44.4 percent of his three shots per game from behind the arc during the month as part of a 57.3 percent success rate from the floor overall.
