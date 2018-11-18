Thunder's Jerami Grant: Scores 14 points in victory
Grant totaled 14 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in 32 minutes during Saturday's 110-100 victory over Phoenix.
Grant was solid again Saturday, scoring in double-digits for the 12th consecutive game, adding six rebounds and two blocked shots. Since moving into the starting lineup and replacing Patrick Patterson, Grant has moved into standard league conversation. His ceiling is limited but he possesses a relatively high floor and can deliver nice out of position stats. If he is available in your league, he is worth adding until a hot free-agent comes along.
