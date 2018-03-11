Grant scored 15 points (5-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-7 FT) while adding eight rebounds in 20 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 104-94 win over the Spurs.

The 23-year-old doesn't see enough court time to be a consistent fantasy producer, scoring just eight points total in his prior two games, but Grant has found a role on the second unit, averaging 10.4 points, 5.6 boards and 0,9 blocks since the beginning of February. Carmelo Anthony's current slump will likely continue to open up a few extra minutes and looks for Grant in the short term, however.