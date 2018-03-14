Grant scored 20 points (8-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), grabbed five rebounds, dished one assist, snatched two steals, and recorded two blocks across 33 minutes Tuesday in Oklahoma City's win over Atlanta.

Grant is listed as a small forward, but his role with the Thunder is more in line with that of a big. WIth starting center Steven Adams (hip) out Grant registered more than 30 minutes for just the fourth time this season. He responded by taking advantage of the opportunity by posting a season-high 20 points. Grant's fantasy value is limited due to the crowded front-court, but he plays the role of a small-ball big well. If Adams misses extended time, keep an eye on him.