Grant had 20 points (8-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, and one block in 30 minutes during Thursday's 117-95 win over the Grizzlies.

Grant was extremely efficient as a scorer, finishing with 20-plus points for the sixth time through 54 appearances this season. He typically provides a bit more production in the other categories, but Grant did match his season high in made threes and continues to impress more often than not as the starting power forward.