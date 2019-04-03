Grant registered 22 points (8-15 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 119-103 win over the Lakers.

Grant has gone for at least 20 points twice over the last eight tilts while draining at least four treys in three of the last six. His offensive game, most notably from beyond the arc, has improved by leaps and bounds this season, and he was always just a jump shot away from being a quality two-way player. Expect him to remain highly involved down the stretch while the Thunder jostle for playoff positioning.