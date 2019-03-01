Thunder's Jerami Grant: Scores 23 in loss
Grant finished with 23 points (10-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and a steal over 27 minutes in the Thunder's loss to the 76ers on Thursday.
Grant tied Russell Westbrook for the team lead in scoring in this one, hitting two threes and draining over 50.0 percent of his shots from the floor. Already experiencing a career year, Grant has stepped up his production even more over the last three games, averaging 15.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks.
