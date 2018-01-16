Thunder's Jerami Grant: Scores six points in Monday's win
Grant registered six points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds, and one assist in 20 minutes during Monday's 95-88 win over the Kings.
Grant saw the most minutes among the five Thunder reserves who received playing time. However, his scoring production and opportunities have plateaued a bit after he averaged 8.0 and 9.1 points per game during October and November. Grant was earning a tad over 22 minutes per contest during each of those months, but saw his numbers drop to 6.6 points in 19.3 minutes during December and now 5.1 points in 18.7 minutes during January.
