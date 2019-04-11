Thunder's Jerami Grant: Season-best scoring effort
Grant scored a season-high 28 points (11-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding five rebounds and an assist in 43 minutes during Wednesday's 127-116 win over the Bucks.
With Paul George (shoulder) sidelined for the regular-season finale, Grant took full advantage of the extra shots available. The 25-year-old heads into the playoffs with some momentum, scoring in double digits in eight straight contests, but he'll be firmly in a supporting role as Russell Westbrook and James Harden do battle in a first-round clash between the Thunder and Rockets.
