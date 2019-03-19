Grant finished with 27 points (10-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocks and an assist over 41 minutes in the Thunder's loss to the Heat on Monday.

Grant went off for a season-high 27 points in Monday's loss, adding 10 rebounds for a big double-double. It was just his fourth double-double this season, but Grant is still averaging career highs in points (13.1) and rebounds (5.1) this season.