Grant had seven points (3-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist, and one block in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 118-114 loss to the Pelicans.

Grant saw limited minutes due to the fact that he committed five fouls. Despite cooling down lately, Grant is enjoying a career year, and with Andre Roberson (knee) still sidelined for the foreseeable future, it appears that the 24-year-old forward will continue earning ample playing time.