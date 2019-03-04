Grant managed 13 points (3-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one block across 37 minutes in the Thunder's 99-95 win over the Grizzlies on Sunday.

Grant still managed a serviceable final line, but a second straight sub-par shooting performance prevented his night from being even bigger. Grant has now shot just 32.0 percent over his first two games of March, including 20.0 percent on 10 attempts from three-point range. The 24-year-old is still steady as ever on the boards, however, and Sunday's assist tally was actually a season-high figure. Grant will look to get back on track offensively in a favorable positional matchup versus the Timberwolves on Tuesday.