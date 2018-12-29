Grant posted 12 points (6-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist, three steals and two blocks across 38 minutes in the Thunder's 118-102 win over the Suns on Friday.

Grant was once again a solid complementary option in the offense, although his scoring actually took a modest dip in the absence of Paul George (quadriceps). The fifth-year veteran had scored 14 to 22 points in the prior four games, yet a slight reduction in accuracy led to his reduced point total. Grant remained very productive on the boards, however, as he's now hauled in between seven and nine rebounds in the aforementioned four-game span.