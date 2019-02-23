Grant (ankle) furnished 18 points (6-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist, three blocks and two steals across 41 minutes in the Thunder's 148-147 double overtime win over the Jazz on Friday.

One of Grant's three blocks on the night was especially valuable, as it came on a Donovan Mitchell attempt at the end of regulation that could have sealed the win for the Jazz. Grant's well-rounded line was just the latest in a career-best season, as the 24-year-old has emerged as a highly dependable source of complementary production alongside the superstar duo of Paul George and Russell Westbrook. Factoring in Friday's contest, Grant is averaging career highs in points (13.2) and rebounds (5.1), supplementing those figures with an impressive 1.4 blocks per contest.