Thunder's Jerami Grant: Solid showing off bench in loss
Grant totaled eight points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 23 minutes in Thursday's 106-81 loss to the Lakers.
Grant continues to turn in some solid work off the bench, as he's now averaging 12.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 blocks across 24.8 minutes in five February contests. The 23-year-old has scored in double digits in five of the last nine games and has been a much more productive option than Patrick Patterson behind Carmelo Anthony (ankle). Given his serviceable scoring and rebounding numbers in a role that typically affords him minutes in the low 20s, he retains value in deeper formats and as a DFS punt play.
More News
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Bench-leading scoring total in victory•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Scores six points in Monday's win•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Good to go Saturday vs. Grizzlies•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Questionable to play Saturday•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Out Thursday vs. Nets•
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...