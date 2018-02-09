Grant totaled eight points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 23 minutes in Thursday's 106-81 loss to the Lakers.

Grant continues to turn in some solid work off the bench, as he's now averaging 12.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 blocks across 24.8 minutes in five February contests. The 23-year-old has scored in double digits in five of the last nine games and has been a much more productive option than Patrick Patterson behind Carmelo Anthony (ankle). Given his serviceable scoring and rebounding numbers in a role that typically affords him minutes in the low 20s, he retains value in deeper formats and as a DFS punt play.