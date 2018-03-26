Grant finished with 17 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block across 19 minutes in Sunday's 108-105 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Grant turned in a highly efficient effort off the bench, one that included a second-unit-high scoring total. The fourth-year forward had produced single-digit point totals in four straight games, so Sunday's surge was somewhat unexpected. His minutes, usage and offensive contributions remain hard to trust from night to night, so Grant's fantasy prospects are exclusively limited to deeper formats and daily leagues.