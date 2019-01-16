Thunder's Jerami Grant: Strong defensive production in loss
Grant provided 21 points (9-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, three steals and two blocks in 40 minutes Tuesday against Atlanta.
Grant recorded multiple blocks for the fourth straight game while chipping in his fifth 20-plus point game of the season. Grant's emerged as a solid contributor in his fifth year in the league, and first as a full-time starter, and is averaging career-highs across the board, totaling 12.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, 1.1 threes and 0.8 assists in 31.5 minutes per game on the year.
More News
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Career-high 25 points in loss•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Another solid output in win•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Impressive season continues•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Solid in double-digit win•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Puts up 15 and 9 in loss•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Posts decent shooting day•
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.