Grant provided 21 points (9-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, three steals and two blocks in 40 minutes Tuesday against Atlanta.

Grant recorded multiple blocks for the fourth straight game while chipping in his fifth 20-plus point game of the season. Grant's emerged as a solid contributor in his fifth year in the league, and first as a full-time starter, and is averaging career-highs across the board, totaling 12.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, 1.1 threes and 0.8 assists in 31.5 minutes per game on the year.