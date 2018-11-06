Thunder's Jerami Grant: Strong play continues Monday
Grant totaled 13 points (5-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, two steals, one assist, and one block in 31 minutes during Monday's 122-116 victory over the Pelicans.
Grant was good again Monday, contributing across the board as the Thunder recorded another victory after their slow start to the season. Russell Westbrook (ankle) left the game after suffering what appeared to be a severe ankle sprain and could be looking at some time on the sidelines. While this does not have a direct impact on Grant's playing time, it is going to require a number of players to step up, especially on the offensive end. Grant, who was a borderline standard league player anyway, could see a nice uptick in his production and should be on a roster in most cases.
