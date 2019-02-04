Grant provided 15 points (5-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds, one block and one steal across 33 minutes Sunday in the Thunder's 134-129 loss to the Celtics.

While the Thunder's offensive usage remains heavily concentrated between All-Stars Paul George and Russell Westbrook for the second straight season, there's been enough volume to go around for Grant to become an effective complementary piece. Grant has now reached double figures in the scoring column in 11 of his past 12 outings, averaging 15.0 points on 48.9 percent shooting from the field. Thanks to his solid efficiency and improved output from distance in addition to his strong numbers on the defensive end, Grant has established himself as a must-roster option in 12-team leagues at this point.