Thunder's Jerami Grant: Strong shooting in loss
Grant provided 15 points (5-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds, one block and one steal across 33 minutes Sunday in the Thunder's 134-129 loss to the Celtics.
While the Thunder's offensive usage remains heavily concentrated between All-Stars Paul George and Russell Westbrook for the second straight season, there's been enough volume to go around for Grant to become an effective complementary piece. Grant has now reached double figures in the scoring column in 11 of his past 12 outings, averaging 15.0 points on 48.9 percent shooting from the field. Thanks to his solid efficiency and improved output from distance in addition to his strong numbers on the defensive end, Grant has established himself as a must-roster option in 12-team leagues at this point.
More News
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Block party in win•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Puts up 16 points in win•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Strong defensive production in loss•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Career-high 25 points in loss•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Another solid output in win•
-
Thunder's Jerami Grant: Impressive season continues•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...