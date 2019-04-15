Grant chipped in eight points (2-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, four blocks, and one steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 104-99 Game 1 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Grant struggled offensively but made his presence felt on the defensive end. Given the team's lack of depth along the wing, Grant is likely to continue earning heavy minutes throughout the course of the playoffs.