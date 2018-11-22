Thunder's Jerami Grant: Will play Wednesday
Grant (ankle) will play Wednesday against the Warriors, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.
Grant was forced to exit the Thunder's last game early with an ankle injury, however he's feeling well enough to give it a go Wednesday. Grant is averaging almost 30 minutes a game, and will look to continue to sure up the Thunder's bench.
