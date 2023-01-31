The Thunder assigned Robinson-Earl (ankle) to the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Tuesday, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

As expected, Robinson-Earl will head to the G League as part of his rehab process and should make an appearance for the Blue this week. If all things go well, the second-year big man will likely be back in the mix at the NBA level before long. Prior to his lengthy absence due to an ankle injury, Robinson-Earl averaged 8.5 points and 5.0 rebounds in 21.1 minutes per game.