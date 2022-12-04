Robinson-Earl had 14 points (5-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals over 29 minutes during Saturday's 135-128 victory over Minnesota.

Robinson-Earl has now started three straight contests and returned to double figures after being held to seven points Wednesday against the Spurs. The big man has scored in double digits in three of his last five contests, and he's averaging 10.0 points, 6.6 boards, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 26.6 minutes over this brief span.