The Thunder recalled Robinson-Earl (ankle) from the G League's Oklahoma City Blue ahead of Monday's game against the Pelicans, Andrew Schlecht of The Athletic reports.

Robinson-Earl looks set to make his first appearance for the Thunder since Dec. 12, after he had been sidelined for an extended period with a right ankle sprain. Due to his lengthy layoff, the Thunder had the second-year center make three tune-up appearances in the G League before bringing him back. Robinson-Earl looked healthy enough in those outings, averaging 18.3 points (on 68.8 percent shooting from the field), 5.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 29.0 minutes. Though Robinson-Earl should be a regular member of the Thunder frontcourt rotation now that he's healthy again, head coach Mark Daigneault's usage of his centers has been highly volatile all season, so the big man's minutes could vary wildly from game to game.