Robinson-Earl isn't in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Celtics, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Robinson-Earl put up decent numbers in his last start Sunday against the Knicks, finishing with 17 points and seven boards in 31 minutes, but the Thunder have elected to change up the starting five. Oklahoma City will roll with a smaller first unit by starting Jalen Williams, Luguentz Dort and Aleksej Pokusevski in the frontcourt.