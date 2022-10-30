Robinson-Earl will come off the bench Saturday against the Mavericks, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
The Thunder will start Aleksej Pokusevski, bringing Robinson-Earl off the bench for just the second time this season. As a reserve in the opener, he totaled six points, five rebounds and one steal in 12 minutes.
