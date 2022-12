Robinson-Earl (ankle) was deemed week-to-week Wednesday, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.

Robinson-Earl left Monday's game against the Mavericks due to an ankle injury, which is severe enough to keep him out a week-plus. In his absence, more minutes could be available for Aleksej Pokusevski, Darius Bazley and Jaylin Williams if he's called up from the G League.