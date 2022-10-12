Robinson-Earl amassed just six points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 19 minutes during Tuesday's preseason win over Detroit.

Robinson-Earl started at center for the Thunder, a role that appears to be his to lose. While the opportunity is certainly a nice one, he is yet to do anything to endear himself to fantasy managers. He can be snagged with a last-round pick for anyone in desperate need of a center, although based on what we have seen thus far in his career, the upside is minimal.