Robinson-Earl is starting Sunday against the Grizzlies, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Robinson-Earl totaled just six minutes of playing time over the Thunder's last five games, but he'll draw the start for the shorthanded club Sunday since the team is locked into its seed in the Play-In Tournament. He started 19 matchups earlier this year and averaged 8.6 points and 5.4 rebounds in 23.1 minutes per game.