Robinson-Earl recorded 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one block over 18 minutes during Saturday's 108-94 loss to the Bucks.

Robinson-Earl has been able to produce in recent games despite seeing limited minutes, as he has played more than 25 minutes just once throughout the season but has posted five games with 10 or more points. He's also been quite efficient, as he's made 51.9 percent from the field across his first nine outings.