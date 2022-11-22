Robinson-Earl is starting Monday's game against the Knicks, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.
Robinson-Earl has come off the bench in each of his team's last three contests, but he'll get a chance with the first unit Monday evening with Alekseij Pokusevski (ankle) ruled out.
