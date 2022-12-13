Robinson-Earl left Monday's game against the Mavericks due to an apparent right ankle injury, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.
Robinson-Earl appeared to roll his ankle during the fourth quarter and headed to the locker room immediately after. Darius Bazley and Aleksej Pokusevski would see an uptick in playing time if Robinson-Earl is forced to miss additional time.
