Robinson-Earl ended with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across nine minutes during Thursday's 128-111 loss to Toronto.
Robinson-Earl saw action for just the second time in the past two weeks, taking advantage of a game that ended with garbage time. After sliding into the starting lineup earlier in the season, Robinson-Earl has faded fast over the past two months. At this point, he is not even a player to consider in very deep formats.
More News
-
Thunder's Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Returns to bench•
-
Thunder's Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Gets starting nod•
-
Thunder's Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Held scoreless in return•
-
Thunder's Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Back with NBA team Monday•
-
Thunder's Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Still in G League•
-
Thunder's Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Returns to G League•