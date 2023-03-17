Robinson-Earl ended with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across nine minutes during Thursday's 128-111 loss to Toronto.

Robinson-Earl saw action for just the second time in the past two weeks, taking advantage of a game that ended with garbage time. After sliding into the starting lineup earlier in the season, Robinson-Earl has faded fast over the past two months. At this point, he is not even a player to consider in very deep formats.